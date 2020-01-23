Payment Methods

New York City Council Bans Cashless Food And Retail Stores

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
NYC Council Bans Cashless Food And Retail Stores

The New York City Council on Thursday (Jan. 23) passed a ban on cashless food and retail stores. The ban was reportedly spearheaded by Councilmember Ritchie Torres.

After the decision, Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), praised the Council for doing away with cashless stores, saying that forcing customers to use only credit or debit is “discriminatory” and serves as a disadvantage for low-income customers, people of color, undocumented immigrants and the elderly.

Applebaum added that communities of color in New York City are more than twice as likely to lack access to a bank and are less likely to host a branch of a bank than the national average. Praising Torres and the other councilmembers, he said the bill would ensure that everyone can shop or eat at any place in the city.

Cashless shopping has been slowly developing around the world. In Africa, a rising number of the population holds smartphones and pays electronically. DPO Group CEO Eran Feinstein told PYMNTS that there are many customers who have hardly touched a shilling in the last year. In light of that, he said it’s only a matter of connecting different digital paths to one another, making it easier for mobile money to move.

And in Singapore, global FinTech Rapyd announced a new platform that will allow both consumers and businesses to go totally cashless. With the program, they’ll be able to complete bank transfers, make electronic payments and use eWallets with apps to pay for services.

But cashless hasn’t been a win everywhere. In Britain, supermarket Tesco recently drew criticism for doing away with cash payments on its ‘Scan As You Shop’ program. The chain said people can still pay with cash on their self-service tills and main checkouts, but some customers have taken to social media to protest the decision, saying they believe it will make shopping more difficult.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.0K
Cryptocurrency

Digital Currency Eyes Wholesale — Not Retail — Payments Down Under

2.9K
Authentication

The Bank App Feature 54.1 Percent Of Consumers Agree They Want

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution
2.6K
B2B Payments

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Procurement Solution

retail eCommerce payments retail eCommerce payments
2.5K
Retail

Mastercard On Helping Retailers Strike The Right Innovation Balance

retail augmented reality retail augmented reality
2.3K
Retail

As Virtual And Augmented Reality Rise, Retail Use Cases Come Into Focus

Catering To QSR Diners With Digital Innovations Catering To QSR Diners With Digital Innovations
2.2K
Retail

How Ghost Kitchens Are Altering The QSR Landscape

fedex, delivery, sunday, ecommerce fedex, delivery, sunday, ecommerce
2.2K
Delivery

FedEx Officially Launches Sunday Delivery

amazon-smart-home amazon-smart-home
2.1K
Internet of Things

Amazon Unseats Google In Fast-Growing EU Smart Home Market

2.0K
B2B Payments

Bank-FinTech Tie-Ups Continue Despite SMB Skepticism

QikServe QSR mobile order ahead QikServe QSR mobile order ahead
2.0K
Restaurant innovation

How UK Restaurants Are Coping With Delivery Aggregators

2.0K
Disbursements

How Shutterstock Fast-Tracks Royalty Disbursements For Its 1 Million Contributors

B2B Lender Liberis Raises £32M B2B Lender Liberis Raises £32M
2.0K
B2B Payments

SMB Lender Liberis Raises £32M

JP Morgan, united nations, Sustainable Development Goals, Development Finance Institution, developing countries, emerging markets, investments, funding, infrastructure, health, food security JP Morgan, united nations, Sustainable Development Goals, Development Finance Institution, developing countries, emerging markets, investments, funding, infrastructure, health, food security
1.9K
International

JP Morgan Creates $100B Funding Arm To Help UN

State disbursements instant payments State disbursements instant payments
1.9K
Disbursements

Why State And Local Governments Struggle To Shred The Paper Check

JPMorgan Targets Smaller Companies In Japan JPMorgan Targets Smaller Companies In Japan
1.8K
B2B Payments

JPMorgan Targets Smaller Companies In Japan