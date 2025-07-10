PYMNTS Data Leads Fed Paper on Pay by Bank

Highlights
A new Fed analysis that draws on PYMNTS Intelligence’s own findings indicates that pay by bank offers merchants a potentially cost-efficient and secure alternative to traditional card payments by facilitating direct bank-to-bank transfers via open banking.
While offering benefits like reduced fraud exposure and real-time fund availability (especially with instant rails), pay by bank faces challenges including consumer skepticism about trust, the lack of spending rewards and ambiguities in fraud liability.
Incentives can help prod consumers to use pay by bank more often.
Open banking, and specifically pay by bank, promises to transform commerce by letting consumers make purchases and funds transfers directly from their accounts.