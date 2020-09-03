The first step to selling online is also the hardest for many companies: setting up their own sites. Monahan explained that many businesses entering the eCommerce ecosystem have historically not had the resources to build their sites in-house from scratch.

“Companies were developing a lot of their own capabilities in-house with a traditional IT function, and it’s [hard enough to support] just the basic needs of providing a commerce platform or running your website, never mind all [the requirements of modern eCommerce],” he said.

The result has been that many businesses are unable to get a solid eCommerce foothold, let alone build out cost-effective and flexible systems that can adapt to consumers’ rapidly changing expectations.

An integrated, cloud-based content management system (CMS) could offer key benefits by allowing firms to access an eCommerce ecosystem that might otherwise be unobtainable. Such arrangements enable businesses to perform necessary payment functions without building them into their own IT systems. They also offer the flexibility to tweak payment operations without fundamentally altering their supporting infrastructure.