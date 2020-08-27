Plus, Rep. David Cicilline will deliver recommendations next month on how to rein in Big Tech in antitrust issues.

Amazon Opens First LA Supermarket With Smart Carts

Amazon will open an Amazon Fresh supermarket this week in Los Angeles that will feature the next generation shopping cart, the first of seven that the eCommerce retailer has planned.

TikTok CEO Quits Amid Controversy

After being on the job for just 90 days, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said he will quit as the popular short video sharing company gets closer to a showdown with the White House over its alleged ties to the Chinese government.

House Antitrust Chair Says Congress Must Rein In Big Tech

Rep. David Cicilline, chairman of the House antitrust panel, is expected to deliver recommendations by next month in the investigation he's leading into how Big Tech titans could be reined in when it comes to antitrust cases.

Indian Vendors Association Files Antitrust Charges Against Amazon

In a legal filing, the All India Online Vendors Association charged Amazon with favoring some sellers over others, thus driving other independent vendors out of business.

Report: Helping Retailers Solve The Payments Piece Of The eCommerce Puzzle

Six in 10 consumers are shopping more online and less in stores than they did before the pandemic, so removing friction from checkout is key. In the inaugural Anatomy Of A Consumer Payment Playbook, Rachel Wilkie, senior director of eCommerce for online footwear retailer Merrell, explains how innovations in payments are helping them attract customers and keep them loyal.

Seated CEO: It’s Time For Fine Dining To Join The Digital-First Fray

Innovations to make quick-service restaurant (QSR) and fast casual digital-first experiences for diners are all the rage, but Seated CEO and Co-founder Brice Gumpel tells PYMNTS that it’s time for digital innovation to transform the fine-dining experience for post-pandemic gourmands as well. Here’s their recipe for doing that.

The Specs on SPACs – And Why Blank-Check Firms Get Backing

‘SPACs,’ or ‘special purpose acquisition companies,’ have suddenly become the hottest thing in investing, raising money to buy a privately held firm that wants to go public without all of the paperwork. Are SPACs the wave of the future? We break it down.