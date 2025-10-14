Firms Tap Orchestration to Tame Chaos of Too Many Payment Options

Highlights
Businesses now offer a range of payment options, but this flexibility creates fragmented systems, duplicated workflows, and inefficiencies that slow operations and increase costs.
Legacy anchor systems, post-M&A technology overlaps and staff loyalty to familiar tools all contribute to disconnected processes.
Leaders advocate for an orchestration-first operating model, or a unified control plane over all payment rails, treasury and risk, to turn payments into a strategic driver of product velocity and working capital advantage.
