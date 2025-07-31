Ingo CEO Says Payouts Are the New Instant Paycheck

Highlights
Ingo Payments CEO Drew Edwards says too many companies, including FinTechs, treat instant payments as a check-the-box endeavor.
Instant payouts are a critical lifeline in the gig economy, as they speed income and cash flow to those recipients.
Adding value to the transaction and forging money movement ecosystems prevents a “race to the bottom” that relies solely on per-transaction fees, Edwards said.
