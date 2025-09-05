Payment Labs CEO on Fixing eSports Broken Payout System

Highlights
The digital economy’s growth in eSports and creator markets is constrained by outdated banking systems that make cross-border, ad-hoc payments slow, costly and compliance-heavy.
This friction is being solved by infrastructure layers embedding compliance, tax and identity verification into automated workflows.
By streamlining payouts for companies like Microsoft and Sega, businesses like Payment Labs can help turn a traditionally messy back-office function into a scalable, cost-efficient system.
