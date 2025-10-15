PYMNTS Turns Research Into a Real-Time Data Lab for Decision Makers

PYMNTS announced Wednesday (Oct. 15) the launch of the PYMNTS Intelligence Data Lab, a new platform that gives executives direct access to the proprietary research and data that power PYMNTS’ Trendscapes reports.

PYMNTS Trendscapes are a series of 11 reports that benchmark consumer, business and platform economy trends over time.

The Data Lab turns PYMNTS’ trusted research into an interactive, always-updated experience. Executives can see, clip and cite key data points behind every report, and use them in presentations, investor decks and strategic planning.

The Data Lab provides a dynamic view of the PYMNTS Intelligence ecosystem, making it easy for leaders to explore and apply the insights that define how consumers spend, how businesses grow, and how markets evolve.

Datasets and charts come directly from PYMNTS’ Trendscapes studies and are automatically refreshed whenever the corresponding report is updated, whether monthly, quarterly or in real time.

At launch, the PYMNTS Intelligence Data Lab features data and insights from six of PYMNTS’ most recognized benchmark series:

Paycheck to Paycheck: Insights into consumer financial stability, resilience and spending patterns.

The CAIO Report: Tracking the rise of the Chief AI Officer and how enterprises are adopting generative AI.

Share of Wallet: Analysis of where consumers are spending and how retailers and platforms compete for it.

The Certainty Project: Measuring how uncertainty shapes business performance and strategy.

SMB Growth: Tracking sentiment, performance and innovation among small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Trade & Tariffs: Examining how shifting global trade policies affect prices, supply chains and strategy.

Access to more Trendscapes and other research series will be added over time, expanding the Lab’s reach across industries, regions and emerging technologies. Each addition builds on PYMNTS’ first-party, survey-based and model-driven research, which is statistically projectable, validated and methodologically transparent.

Unlike third-party dashboards or static report archives, the PYMNTS Intelligence Data Lab is built on original, first-party data collected and analyzed by the PYMNTS Intelligence team. Each chart can be viewed, filtered, downloaded and cited directly, making every data point a ready-to-use asset for leaders in payments, banking, FinTech and the digital economy.

“For more than a decade, PYMNTS has been the trusted source for understanding the forces shaping the platform economy,” PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster said. “The Data Lab brings that intelligence to life, giving executives a faster, more actionable way to turn data into strategy.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence Data Lab is now live and available to explore. Explore. Clip. Cite. Decide.

The PYMNTS Intelligence Data Lab. Direct access to the data that defines what’s next.