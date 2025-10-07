Top Payments Leaders on Why Trust Is the New Currency in Real-Time Money

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

If 2025 has taught the payments and digital economy anything, it’s that volatility is now a feature, not a bug.

Trade routes were replotted, consumer confidence wobbled, artificial intelligence left pilot, and new rails moved to production. As we step into Q4, the headlines aren’t just loud; they’re directional. Which ones matter now?

This eBook distills five themes for Q4.

1) Speed of Money Becomes Table Stakes

Instant is no longer a feature; it’s the fabric. Real-time payments are forcing institutions to rethink liquidity, cores and fraud. Velera captures this from a credit union vantage point. It says move fast, innovate responsibly and anchor in trust, or get bypassed by players defaulting to real time.

2) AI Moves From Helpful to Decisive

Artificial intelligence isn’t just shaving seconds off workflows; it’s rewriting the finance agenda. In the office of the CFO, AI now informs scenario planning, pricing and working capital decisions. It’s a shift FIS frames as a step change in strategic influence and operating leverage. Automation pays the bills, but insight wins the quarter.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

3) Trust Becomes a Product (Again)

The fraud economy scaled up, and so did the defense stack. Block’s contribution shows how real-time AI systems are moving prevention upstream, analyzing thousands of signals to warn, block or escalate before money moves. Expect busy Q4s for risk teams as synthetic identities, social engineering and deepfake-enabled scams test every layer.

4) Embedded Finance Graduates to Infrastructure

What began as “add a button at checkout” is now a full operating system for commerce. Platforms are stitching payments together with accounts, cards, treasury and credit, compressing cycle times and widening margins. The result is connected commerce: money in, money stored and money out, all orchestrated in software. As margins on payments compress, higher-value banking functionality becomes the moat. Expect vertical platforms to go deeper. Hospitality will reconcile tips, reserves and supplier payouts instantly; property managers will orchestrate deposits, rent and owner distributions in one pane; and payroll will combine earned wage access, card issuance and contributions without handoffs. When software runs the cash cycle, payments revenue follows and churn retreats.

5) The Payout Is the Product

While much of the industry rebuilds plumbing, payouts are becoming the new paycheck. Ingo Payments says that as banks tighten standards, the real opportunity is daily, event-driven disbursements that create sticky relationships where every ride, delivery or invoice can fund an account instantly. Q4’s sleeper headline may be the unglamorous work that makes this possible.

Common Themes

Two crosscurrents run through all five themes. First, B2B cash flow is getting smarter, with leaders prioritizing working capital and real-time visibility from accounts payable to accounts receivable, upgrading commercial card rails and automating data exchange to unlock liquidity. Second, identity is converging with payments. Winners will translate risk-based authentication into consumer-grade simplicity while keeping fraud at bay. Put simply, speed without safety is a false economy; safety without usability is a growth cap.

What deserves your scarce attention now? Watch where rails, risk and revenue converge. Pilot faster. Measure harder. Design for right-time decisions, not just real-time movement. Treat trust like a core feature, not a compliance line item. And make payouts a growth lever, not an afterthought.

The essays that follow come from operators building what’s next, from real-time champions and AI pragmatists to payout pioneers and identity futurists. They won’t all agree, and that’s the point. Together, they map where the industry is headed as 2025 winds down and where advantage will be forged in early 2026.

Download the eBook now.