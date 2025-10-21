U.S. Bank Avvance Offers Embedded Financing Options Through New Developer Portal

U.S. Bank Avvance launched a new developer portal that enables its partner financial institutions and FinTechs to provide their customers with embedded financing options.

With the new API-driven integration options offered through the portal, institutions can embed point-of-sale financing into their platforms and tailor it to the needs of their business customers, U.S. Bank said in a Tuesday (Oct. 21) press release.

The solution enables merchants to offer their customers loans from $300 to $25,000 with terms ranging from three to 60 months, according to the release.

Avvance provides the portal and functionalities like marketing materials, invoicing, pricing management and transaction tracking, while U.S. Bank manages the consumer loan application process, per the release.

“Avvance continues to evolve to help our partners grow their business,” Rob Seidman, head of U.S. Bank Avvance and point-of-sale lending, said in the release. “By providing a trusted, bank-built point-of-sale financing solution that is now customizable, our partners can provide a more seamless experience for their clients and the end consumer.”

One of the first integrated partners to use the new offering is LendPro, which provides retailers with a waterfall-based consumer finance platform.

LendPro CEO Matt Dishman said in the release that this program enables the company to deliver embedded financing options “where they matter most—at the point of need.”

Seidman wrote in the PYMNTS eBook “The Innovation Mindset: How to Achieve It in 2025” that understanding customers and providing them with personalized banking solutions is key.

“The technologies that will move the payments and banking industry to an innovation mindset are exciting ones for us,” Seidman wrote in the eBook. “This includes any technological shift that creates trust outside of the banking and payments framework but enables similar features and benefits.”

Seidman told PYMNTS in an interview posted in January that U.S. Bank’s APIs power layers of security and connectivity to allow users to apply for installment loans quickly and easily online, with merchants offering the bank’s product as part of their checkout flow. If they are approved, users can view their options without impacting their credit score.