Visa Puts Tokenization at the Center of Frictionless Checkout

Highlights
The digital-first consumer demands seamless experiences, blurring lines between online and in-store shopping.
Legacy infrastructure and fragmented data pose hurdles to achieving true unified commerce.
Strategic partnerships and agile technology are critical for merchants to adapt and thrive in an ever-evolving market.
While retailers and card networks have made strides in merging card-present and card-not-present payment experiences, the essence of unified commerce extends beyond transaction processing.