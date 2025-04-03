Visa to Launch New Unified Checkout and Fraud Detection Solutions

Visa has unveiled three new value-added services designed to make accepting payments easier and more secure.

The services are meant for acquirers, payment facilitators, retailers, marketplaces and shops, the company said in a Thursday (April 3) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

With Authorize.net 2.0, Visa has reimagined its Authorize.net by adding a streamlined user interface, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, improved dashboards for management, and support for in-person card readers and tap to phone, according to the release. This enhanced service will be available in the U.S. in the second quarter and in additional countries in 2026.

Unified Checkout is a new experience that can be launched in a few hours and will orchestrate more than 25 card and alternative payment options, enabling merchants to accept more payment types and boost their eCommerce conversion rates with an intuitive checkout experience, the release said. It will be available in the U.S. and in pilot state in additional markets in the third quarter.

The ARIC Risk Hub uses adaptive AI to help protect acquirers and their merchants against fraud and financial crime by helping to identify risky transactions and build profiles around genuine customer activity, per the release. This service is available globally as of Thursday.

“Leveraging new technology to accept payments more efficiently and securely can be what sets a business apart in today’s rapidly digitalizing world,” Antony Cahill, president of value-added services at Visa, said in the release. “With our new services, we’re helping businesses harness data-driven insights, simplify the checkout experience and fight fraud more effectively than ever.”

Visa’s Value-Added Services include risk and security solutions, advisory and other services, issuing solutions and acceptance solutions, the company said in February.

Together, these offerings earned $8.8 billion in revenue for Visa in 2024, and the company sees them as a $520 billion potential annual revenue opportunity, it said in a presentation released in conjunction with its Visa Investor Day 2025.

“What we’ve essentially done is we’ve built a Visa payment stack, built on top of VisaNet and our network of networks, and on top of that, what we explain to investors is, we built Visa-as-a-Service,” Visa CEO Ryan McInerney told CNBC at the time in an interview.