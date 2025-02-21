Visa Sees $520 Billion Potential Annual Revenue Opportunity in Value-Added Services

Visa’s Value-Added Services (VAS) earned close to $9 billion in 2024 and has the potential to grow to $520 billion a year, the company told investors Thursday (Feb. 20) during its Visa Investor Day 2025.

According to a presentation released in conjunction with the event, the components of the VAS offering include risk and security solutions, advisory and other services, issuing solutions and acceptance solutions.

Together, these components added up to $8.8 billion in VAS revenue for Visa in 2024. Looking ahead, VAS is a $520 billion potential annual revenue opportunity, per the presentation.

“What we’ve essentially done is we’ve built a Visa payment stack, built on top of VisaNet and our network of networks, and on top of that, what we explain to investors is, we built Visa-as-a-Service,” Visa CEO Ryan McInerney told CNBC Friday (Feb. 21) in an interview. “We’ve unbundled our services and componentized them and delivered them to clients all over the world, and we now have a close to $9 billion VAS business — Value-Added Services — growing consistently year after year at 20%, 20%-plus growth with very attractive margins, and it’s a very, very global business.”

VAS enables Visa to deliver value to all types of clients and to use relationships and data to unlock opportunities beyond the Visa network and payments, according to the Investor Day presentation.

“We continue to evolve our network and are unbundling capabilities through Visa-as-a-Service to power all types of payments and serve all types of clients,” the presentation said.

The offering will enhance Visa payments by making the network easier to access, more attractive and more secure; enable all payments by providing access and managing experiences for account-to-account (A2A), alternative payment methods and other card schemes; and go beyond payments by helping clients optimize payments businesses and achieve the “Visa multiplier effect,” the presentation said.

VAS has delivered an annualized growth rate of 20% since 2021, and it accounted for 24% of the company’s net revenue in 2024, per the presentation.

McInerney said in January that VAS revenue accelerated in the first quarter.

“We’re very excited about the progress that we’re making in Value-Added Services across the board,” McInerney said Jan. 30 during the company’s quarterly earnings call.