Why Citi Is Betting on Uniformity as Payment Rails Multiply

Highlights
In today’s complex payment environment, the essentials are global coverage and seamless customer experiences. Citi prioritizes giving clients a consistent, uniform payments system across markets, even when local rails differ.
Fraud prevention, digital identity, and security are now non-negotiable. Citi emphasizes consistent, rich data (including ISO 20022 standards) to reduce friction, support fraud detection and enable merchants to operate across payment types without rebuilding systems.
Payments are no longer just infrastructure but central to digital commerce. Customers expect immediacy, flexibility, and trust. Merchants must balance localization, regulation and consent, while rethinking end-to-end flows to make payments not just work, but work better.
