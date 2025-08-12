Why the Smart Money in Payments Is on Partnerships

Highlights
The payments industry is shifting from basic vendor relationships to deep, co-created partnerships that emphasize shared success, flexibility and collaboration.
With rising regulatory pressures and user expectations, sustainable payment solutions require adaptable systems, smart risk management and a mindset where compliance and innovation go hand in hand.
Maverick offers a white-label, API-first payment platform that empowers partners like ISVs and resellers to scale and customize their solutions, acting as both infrastructure and ally.
