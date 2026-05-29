Banks Face Pressure to Modernize Payments Without Losing What Works

Highlights
Payments modernization is moving from fragmented, rail-specific systems to intelligent payment hubs that can dynamically route transactions based on speed, cost and priority.
Legacy providers still hold major advantages in regulatory expertise, operational resilience and support for complex rails like Fedwire and ACH, even as newer entrants drive innovation.
AI adoption in payments is accelerating, but banks are favoring “human-in-the-loop” models where AI assists with operations and fraud workflows while people retain final decision-making authority.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Finastra’s Mihail Duta
Mihail Duta is director of global solutions consultant, payments, at Finastra, a FinTech offering a broad portfolio of solutions for financial institutions.
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