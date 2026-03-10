Elon Musk Says X Money Set to Debut in April

Elon Musk said X Money is set to launch in April.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

“X Money early public access will launch next month,” Musk said in a Tuesday (March 10) post on X.

? Money early public access will launch next month — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2026

It has long been reported that Musk aims to turn the social media platform X into a super app that includes financial services and other capabilities.

It was reported in April 2023 that Musk told employees of the company, then known as Twitter, that his vision was to make it a $250 billion payments company, with the social media app becoming a major part of users’ financial lives.

The plans echoed Musk’s roots at the company that would one day become PayPal.

“I think it’s possible to become the biggest financial institution in the world,” Musk said at a conference in March 2023.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

In October 2023, Musk said he expected X to transform into a payments super app by 2024.

“When I say payments, I actually mean someone’s entire financial life,” Musk said during an X all-hands call, according to a report at the time.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

“If it involves money, it’ll be on our platform,” Musk said. “Money or securities or whatever. So, it’s not just, like, send $20 to my friend. I’m talking about, like, you won’t need a bank account.”

In January 2025, Linda Yaccarino, who was CEO of X at the time, said in a post on X that Visa had become its first partner for an X Money Account that was to debut later that year.

Another milestone for the Everything App: @Visa is our first partner for the @XMoney Account, which will debut later this year. ?Allows for secure + instant funding to your X Wallet via Visa Direct ? Connects to your debit card allowing P2P payments ? Option to instantly… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) January 28, 2025

Yaccarino said the partnership would allow “secure + instant funding” to an X Wallet via Visa Direct, would connect to the user’s debit card to allow peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and would give users the option to instantly transfer money to their bank accounts.

She added in the post that the partnership is “another milestone for the Everything App.”

PYMNTS reported in January 2025 that X was laying the regulatory groundwork for funds to flow through broad swaths of the United States, as the company had secured money transmitter licenses in 40 states and the District of Columbia.