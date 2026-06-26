Firms Discover AI’s Limit Is Infrastructure
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Maverick Payments’ Ben Griefer
Ben Griefer is president and COO at Maverick Payments, a leading full‑service payments provider. In this role, he drives company strategy, revenue growth, risk management, sponsor bank relationships, strategic partnerships and product development. Established in 2012, Maverick Payments is a leading, privately owned and operated full-service payment provider processing $2 billion monthly for over 7,000 partners and 45,000 merchants.