Forage Bets $40 Million That Affordability Is the Next Retail Network
Watch more: The Digital Shift With Forage’s Ofek Lavian
Ofek Lavian is co-founder and CEO of Forage, where he leads the company’s strategy to modernize digital acceptance of government benefits and build affordability infrastructure for retailers and consumers.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the Sezzle board, a publicly traded BNPL provider. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.