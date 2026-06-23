Payment Processors Can’t Win on Uptime Alone Anymore

Highlights
AI is forcing payment processors to compete on speed, intelligence and fraud management rather than transaction routing alone.
The balance between conversion rates and fraud prevention is becoming a defining customer experience challenge.
By 2030, processors may be judged as much on predictive decision-making and data transparency as on infrastructure reliability.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Matthew Pearce of i2c
Matthew Pearce is the vice president of fraud risk management & dispute operations at i2c, where he oversees fraud strategy, investigations and dispute operations.