Tokenization Moves From Security Tool to Checkout Strategy

Highlights
Merchants increasingly use tokenization to improve checkout performance, not simply to protect card data.
Merchant-specific network tokens can strengthen authorization rates by giving issuers richer transaction context.
In an environment with more payment options than ever, transaction data itself is becoming a competitive asset.
Watch more: The Digital Shift With Spreedly’s Doug Fry
Doug Fry is the senior product manager at Spreedly, where he focuses on payment orchestration, tokenization and merchant payment optimization.