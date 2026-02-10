Why Game-Day Revenue Doesn’t Mean Same-Day Cash

Highlights
Peak-demand sports events generate huge but fragile cash flows, as costs hit immediately, while income settles later and unevenly, creating structural liquidity risk despite overall revenue growth.
Rising guaranteed salaries and less predictable media revenue are making cash flow timing harder to manage.
Faster, cashless, data-rich payment systems can boost per capita spending, speed settlement, improve fan insights, and help teams manage liquidity by shifting focus from tracking revenue to actively managing cash timing and flow.
Watch more: Need to Know With Priority’s Brendan Kirsch
Brendan Kirsch is the senior vice president of commercial partnerships at Priority, which combines payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury solutions into one unified commerce engine.
