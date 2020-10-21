Point of sale (POS) platform PredictSpring announced that it is partnering with beauty brand Deciem and is also planning to expand into new sectors following a strategic investment from Salesforce Ventures.

Nitin Mangtani, founder and CEO of PredictSpring, said the startup is “thrilled” about the new investment from Salesforce and “excited to work with Deciem.”

Mangtani added that Deciem’s in-store customer experience design “truly reflects the power of our POS platform in terms of both modularity and on brand customizations.”

Jessica Freeman, vice president of finance at Deciem, said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct. 21) that PredictSpring offers the type of “modern” POS platform the company had been searching for.

She pointed to PredictSpring’s integration with Salesforce as a benefit that will help Deciem “elevate our customer experience and take our omnichannel business to the next level.”

PredictSpring’s POS expansion plans include venturing into new sectors like home furnishings, wineries and beverages, and more. Its mobile-first platform offers merchants online and on-hand inventory integration; clienteling; multi-tender transactions; curbside pickup; and more.

The platform connects all channels so that consumers can engage with a brand using a home computer, smartphone app or an in-store kiosk.

The technology powering PredictSpring allows for native consumer mobile apps and store associate apps. The company’s content management system (CMS) is a top mobile commerce platform that doesn’t require coding. It gives retailers the ability to create “fully on-brand customized experiences.”

Lyn Tran, vice president and chief product officer of Sticky.io, said in a PYMNTS podcast that most digital customers channel-hop before making a purchasing decision. She said that people are looking for a seamless, consistent commerce across all channels.

The recent PYMNTS Commerce Connected Playbook: Retail Innovation Edition shows there is a difference in how digitization plays out across generations. Digital natives — millennials and Gen Z — are actually more into physical stores that Gen X and baby boomers.

The impact of the connected economy is now evident on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which in March swapped Exxon out for the SaaS platform Salesforce.