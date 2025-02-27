NCR Voyix: Retailers Seek Digital Commerce Solutions to Add Efficiency and Deter Shrink

Retailers’ desire for greater efficiency and for solutions to shrink is helping drive sales of digital commerce solutions, NCR Voyix reported Thursday (Feb. 27).

“Shrink continues to be a significant issue in grocery or any self-checkout environment,” Darren Wilson, executive vice president and president, retail and payments at NCR Voyix, said Thursday during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “So, there is a lot of interest in helping retailers improve both their efficiencies and their losses, and we have the product range and solutions range to cover that.”

The company’s platform can enable shrink solutions like camera systems that capture inadvertent or deliberate fraud and biometric payment solutions, both of which are too expensive and challenging for most retailers to develop in-house, Wilson said.

In 2024, NCR Voyix saw year-over-year increases of 26% in platform sites, bringing the number to 74,000, and 8% in payment sites, bringing that number to 7,000, according to a Thursday earnings release.

The company gained 1,000 new customers and a 5% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) during the year, according to a presentation released Thursday.

NCR Voyix provides digital commerce solutions for the retail and restaurant industries and has customers in more than 30 countries, according to the release.

The company also announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with Worldpay in which it will leverage Worldpay’s acquiring services to provide NCR Voyix’s retail and restaurant customers with an integrated payments acceptance offering.

The agreement with Worldpay will enable NCR Voyix to provide the payments functionality needed by enterprise customers, beginning in the U.S., NCR Voyix President and CEO James G. Kelly said during the call.

Currently, with its existing third-party authorization platform, NCR Voyix can meet the payments requirements of small and mid-sized restaurants, but not those of enterprise retailers, Kelly said.

“We have worked on this for a number of months,” Kelly said. “I think Worldpay has been a great partner to work with to get to an agreement that will enable us to sell this along with our sales of products and services into our base as well as new customers.”

Looking ahead, NCR Voyix plans to launch several enterprise platform solutions for restaurants in 2025. In retail, the company will complete the full global rollout of its newest self-checkout solutions by the end of the year and will release point-of-sale and fuel solutions in 2026.

“As our suite of platform solutions are released to the market, we anticipate strong demand from our existing base along with new customers, accelerating platform sites and transaction growth,” Kelly said.