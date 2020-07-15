Regulation

EU To Examine German Regulators’ Oversight Of Wirecard

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
EU To Examine Regulators’ Oversight Of Wirecard

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the European Union’s (EU) financial watchdog, plans to examine how German regulators handled oversight of Wirecard AG, the collapsed payments company that is facing a series of criminal allegations.

Bloomberg News reported that ESMA will probe the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, better known as BaFin, as well as a separate private-sector supervisor, looking into whether they enforced the reporting of financial information.

ESMA said they will conclude the inquiry by the end of October.

In addition, ESMA told the news service that a previously undisclosed 2017 review of Germany’s adoption of the guidelines had identified shortcomings, including BaFin’s “legalistic approach” to accounting issues, rather than weighing their “economic substance.”

Once the darling of Germany’s financial technology sector valued at $28 billion, the high-profile Wirecard filed for insolvency last month. It reported nearly $4 billion of debt to creditors, after it revealed that $2.1 billion went missing from two Philippines banks.

Former CEO Markus Braun and Wirecard executive Oliver Bellenhaus have been arrested and released pending a trial for their alleged central role in the massive worldwide fraud case currently enveloping the company. Wirecard’s former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek is being sought by authorities in several countries.

Germany is one of few countries that separate accounting enforcement between a federal markets regulator and a private-sector watchdog, Bloomberg reported.

On Wednesday (July 15), The Wall Street Journal reported that Wirecard may have misled the financial community about its partnerships with blue-chip companies.

While Wirecard touted deals with SAP SE, Zurich Insurance Group and SoftBank Group Corp., The Wall Street Journal discovered that some of those partnership announcements were misleading or publicized without the agreement of the companies.

Last week, lawmakers urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to release transcripts of conversations between Deputy Finance Minister Jörg Kukies and former CEO Braun, as the collapse of the payments processing company has captured headlines for weeks.

But Sarah Ryglewski, a deputy finance minister, said in a letter to Parliament’s finance committee that the content of the conversations could not be disclosed because they are classified, the Times reported after seeing the letter. She said members of Parliament can only see a summary of the conversations.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
9.3K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
7.8K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
6.5K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
4.6K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

3.9K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.4K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

3.3K
Digital Payments

Visa On The Role of ‘Super Apps’ In Driving Emerging Market Growth

MUFG
3.2K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

3.0K
Gig Economy

Fostering Payments Trust In A Global Freelance Economy

2.6K
Mobile Applications

The Four Features That Spend-Conscious Consumers Want From Mobile Card Apps

Using The FIT® Framework In A Digital 3.0 World
2.5K
Payments Innovation

How To Drive Success In A Digital 3.0 World

unemployment-benefit-covid
2.5K
Economy

Economists Say 68 Pct Of Unemployed Workers Collected More Than Their Regular Wages

Coca-Cola Serves Up ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature
2.3K
Retail

Coca-Cola Serves Up Contactless ‘Pour By Phone’ Feature

iZettle On Fast-Tracking Innovation For SMBs
2.3K
Retail

PayPal’s de Geer: Why PayPal’s Fast-Tracking Innovation To Future-Proof SMBs

amazon dash carts
2.3K
Amazon Technology

Amazon Introduces Smart Shopping Carts At LA Supermarket