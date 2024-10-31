CFPB: VyStar Hurt Customers With ‘Botched’ Online Banking Rollout

Federal regulators have taken action against VyStar Credit Union following a “botched” online banking launch.

As the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in its announcement Thursday (Oct. 31), VyStar in May 2022 switched to a new and “dysfunctional” digital banking platform that made it difficult for members to perform basic banking features for weeks or months on end, leading these customers to incur costs and fees.

“The new system crashed upon launch because VyStar brought it online prematurely and failed to establish or follow critical processes to ensure its success,” the regulator said. “The platform was taken offline soon after launch. Upon bringing the system back online, the new platform lacked key banking services, some of which were not restored for months.”

The CFPB — working with the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) – has ordered VyStar to make sure all its customers are made whole, and pay a $1.5 million civil penalty to the bureau’s victims relief fund.

In a statement issued to PYMNTS, VyStar said it had responded swiftly to make sure its members did not incur financial harm from the system outage, and that it had “proactively worked in good faith” to address inquiries from regulators.

“During the disruption, members maintained access to their funds and services through VyStar’s extensive network of ATMs and extended hours at both its contact centers and many of its numerous physical branches,” the statement said.

“VyStar has continued to make significant changes, including investments and upgrades to further enhance technical infrastructure, information security and digital services to members.”

VyStar, formerly known as JAX Navy Federal Credit Union, is one of the largest credit unions in the country, with about $14.75 billion in total assets and more than 980,000 members, the CFPB said.

Those customers found themselves unable to manage their accounts, access their funds or make online bill payments when the new banking system crashed, the bureau said.

