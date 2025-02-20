FTC Seeks Public Comment on Tech Platforms’ Shadow Bans and Demonetization

The Federal Trade Commission said Thursday (Feb. 20) that technology platforms may be breaking the law when they deny or degrade users’ access to services based on the content of their speech or affiliations.

“Such actions taken by tech platforms may harm consumers, affect competition, may have resulted from a lack of competition, or may have been the product of anti-competitive conduct,” the FTC said in a press release.

The agency said this while announcing that it launched a public inquiry into “tech censorship,” issued a request for information (RFI) and asked for public comment on how consumers may have been harmed by tech platforms’ actions.

The public inquiry seeks to learn how consumers have been harmed by tech firms’ policies, such as acts, practices or methods of competition that may be deceptive or unfair, according to the release.

It encourages comments from tech platform users who have been banned, shadow banned, demonetized or otherwise censored, the release said.

The FTC is accepting comments until May 21, per the release.

“Tech firms should not be bullying their users,” FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson said in the release. “This inquiry will help the FTC better understand how these firms may have violated the law by silencing and intimidating Americans for speaking their minds.”

In a Thursday post on social platform X, FTC Commissioner Melissa Holyoak said: “Big Tech censorship is one of the most consequential issues facing our nation. This RFI is a crucial first step to protect Americans and restore free speech. I look forward to hearing the public’s comments.”

Big tech censorship is one of the most consequential issues facing our nation. This RFI is a crucial first step to protect Americans and restore free speech. I look forward to hearing the public’s comments. https://t.co/irRA7BBHus — Melissa Holyoak (@MHolyoakFTC) February 20, 2025

Meanwhile, other efforts have attempted to prevent financial companies from deplatforming people.

In January, Rohit Chopra, who was director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the time, announced the CFPB’s proposed rule that would stop financial companies from using fine print in contracts that results in customers waiving their legal rights or free speech.

Also in January, President Donald Trump said he had heard complaints from conservatives that banks would not do business with them. Addressing the World Economic Forum via teleconference, Trump said: “I hope you’re going to open your banks to conservatives because what you’re doing is wrong.”