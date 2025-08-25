Open Banking Shaken by Market-Regulation Clash

Highlights
U.S. open banking remains in flux, driven by private initiatives and contested by banks, while Europe benefits from well-established regulation.
Open banking adoption in the U.S. is about 11%, with awareness and trust the main hurdles, while Europe enjoys stronger traction in payments and use cases.
Renewed U.S. regulatory efforts that are a work in progress and Europe’s API-based, scalable infrastructure offer examples of divergent market trajectories.
Open banking in the United States is in flux, characterized by fragmented private efforts and escalating bank-FinTech tension, while Europe evolves under regulation-driven market frameworks.