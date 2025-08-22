Small Banks Brace for Big Bills in Open Banking Reset

Highlights
The CFPB’s reopened open banking rule zeroes in on modeling compliance costs, fees, access timelines and who pays.
Large banks must now assess whether multiyear, multimillion-dollar API systems are justified.
Small banks may face disproportionately greater cost burdens, domestically and internationally.
With the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reopening its open banking rule under Section 1033, the central questions over who pays for what data and how much it will cost banks and FinTechs will spark ferocious debate.