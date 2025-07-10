Senate Confirms Jonathan Gould as Comptroller of the Currency

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday (July 10) to confirm the nomination of Jonathan Gould to be comptroller of the currency for a five-year term.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

Gould was confirmed by a vote of 50- 45, with five senators not voting, according to the Senate’s roll call vote.

The vote was mostly along party lines, with 50 Republicans voting yes, while 42 Democrats, two independents and one Republican voted no, according to the roll call vote.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, said in a Thursday post on social platform X that he looks forward to working with Gould and thanked Acting Comptroller of the Currency Rodney Hood for his service.

“Congrats to Jonathan Gould, our new Comptroller of the [Office of the Comptroller of the Currency], who brings firsthand experience to the agency and will help ensure fair banking practices for all Americans,” Scott said in the post.

Congrats to Jonathan Gould, our new Comptroller of the @USOCC, who brings firsthand experience to the agency and will help ensure fair banking practices for all Americans. I look forward to working with Jonathan and thank my friend Rodney Hood for his service to our country! — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) July 10, 2025

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP account said in a post on X that Gould “will continue the important work started by Acting Comptroller Hood to return the OCC to its true purpose of chartering and supervising banks to ensure a safe and sound banking system.”

?Jonathan Gould has just been confirmed as Comptroller of the @USOCC. Jonathan will continue the important work started by Acting Comptroller Hood to return the OCC to its true purpose of chartering and supervising banks to ensure a safe and sound banking system. https://t.co/PnqcBbakgJ — U.S. Senate Banking Committee GOP (@BankingGOP) July 10, 2025

The Financial Service GOP account, which represents the House Financial Services Committee Republicans, said in a post on X that the committee “looks forward to working with [Gould] to return the OCC back to its core mission and focus on policies that empower Main Street banks.”

? NEW: Congratulations to Jonathan Gould on his Senate confirmation as Comptroller of the @USOCC. The Committee looks forward to working with him to return the OCC back to its core mission and focus on policies that empower Main Street banks. — Financial Services GOP (@FinancialCmte) July 10, 2025

President Donald Trump sent Gould’s nomination to the Senate on Feb. 12.

Gould served as the OCC’s chief counsel during the tenure of Joseph Otting, appointed during the first Trump presidency, PYMNTS reported at the time.

In a December 2018 press release announcing that appointment, Otting said: “Jonathan’s extensive background in banking law and regulation, together with his impressive relationship-building experience throughout Washington and the banking industry, bring tremendous value to the OCC and its efforts to promote the agency’s important mission, policies and programs.”

Gould is currently a partner at Washington, D.C., law firm Jones Day, according to his LinkedIn profile. There, he provides bank and financial regulatory and strategic advice to financial services providers, according to the firm’s website.