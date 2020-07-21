As it begins a new period of growth, ALDI intends to open over 70 new retail locations by the conclusion of 2020. The value grocery chain also said it intended to come into the greater Phoenix market and continue to support Gulf Coast store growth with a new Alabama distribution center, according to a Tuesday (July 21) announcement.

ALDI said it keeps planning “aggressive growth” and will come into Arizona later in 2020 with four new locations in the greater vicinity of Phoenix. The grocer intends to break ground on its new Loxley, Alabama distribution center and regional headquarters next year. As it stands, the company operates 180 retail locations in Florida as well as Alabama.

“Each new store is an opportunity to serve another community, which is an honor and responsibility we do not take lightly,” ALDI U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in the announcement. “As we continue to expand, we promise to do everything in our power to offer the lowest prices, every day, without exception.”

The grocery chain has invested over $5 billion in a countrywide, multiple-year expansion plan to revamp current retail locations and open hundreds of new stores in recent years. The firm also said it expanded its fresh food selection by 40 percent with an emphasis on new produce, organic and meat options in addition to “easy to prepare foods.”

ALDI also said it has grown its online shopping selections. It has over 2,000 locations throughout 36 states, while it is “on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022” per the announcement.

Lidl and ALDI, both German discount chains, have grown their sales with less complicated retail locations that provide less selection at lower prices per a report in October. It was noted that they are taking a larger slice of American supermarket bills and pressuring merchants in the country to respond.