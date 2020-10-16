Amazon Offers Discounts, Gift Card Bonuses

Just a day after its annual Prime Day shopping extravaganza, which was moved to this week for 2020 instead of its usual spring calendar slot due to COVID-19, Amazon.com Inc. has fired up the promotions engine again.

The company launched its "Holiday Dash" event on Friday morning (Oct. 16), stating in a news release that it's offering "Black Friday-worthy deals across the most giftable categories — from small businesses and top brands, including toys, fashion, electronics, home, kitchen, beauty and more."

The company says: "Beat the holiday hustle with epic deals from brands including Levi’s, LEGO, SharkNinja, Marvel, Nintendo, Samsung and more."

"With new deals dropping every day starting today, customers can shop early and with confidence that they are getting Black Friday-worthy deals and incredible savings on a huge selection of products —making it easy to check everyone off the gift list earlier than ever," today's release states. "Plus, Amazon will offer customers over a million deals worldwide throughout the season, in addition to the biggest-ever collection of Holiday Gift Guides and a wide selection of products at everyday low prices, making it truly a season of savings for customers all around the world."

Amazon is deploying subscription services and gift cards as part of the sales push.

"Beginning Oct. 23, new Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free," the release states, and "(beginning) Oct. 29, current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts."

Amazon on Nov. 1 will begin a two-month promotion through which new Audible subscriptions will cost $4.95 per month for the first six months, which is a 40 percent discount. Certain Prime Video titles will come with 50 percent discounts for rental or purchase.

Starting on Friday, according to the release, customers who use Amazon Reload for the first time and add $100 or more to a card will receive a $10 bonus.

And starting Oct. 26, first-time buyers of Amazon gift cards will get $15 in promotional credits with purchases of $50 or more. Amazon also said it will give a $100 gift card to customers who get Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cards.

Among some of the conventional savings outlined in Friday’s announcement are 30 percent discounts for some children's, men's and women's clothing from Amazon Essentials, Spotted Zebra, Simple Joys by Carter’s, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads.

Certain Calvin Klein and Levi's items will come at 40 percent discounts. Wag dog food is selling at a puppy-friendly 40 percent discount, and Star Wars toys are getting 40 percent discounts.