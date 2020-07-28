Retail

Average Age Of US Vehicles Nears 12 Years

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Average Age Of US Vehicles Nears 12 Years

Americans seem to be holding onto their cars for longer periods of time. Research from IHS Markit shows that the average age of “light vehicles” in operation in the U.S. has risen to 11.9 years.

That’s a dramatic increase, considering that in 2002, the U.S. Department of Energy reported the length of time owners kept their cars was just three years. Today, 25 percent of cars in the U.S. are at least 16 years old, as vehicle age hits a record high.

The London-based data provider found that prices for selling vehicles to scrap metal shops have increased. Typically, that would cause the average age to drop, but new vehicle sales are flat. 

As a result, having fewer new vehicles added to the U.S. vehicle population has offset the potential drop in average age. 

Underlying weakness in several segments of the market, combined with higher car prices, put pressure on the average age of vehicles, as consumers opted for longer-term financing options or are holding onto their vehicles for a longer period of time. 

New vehicle sales provide the pipeline for young vehicles coming into the marketplace. Researchers say the reduced number of new vehicles in the country means there are fewer younger vehicles to temper average age growth.

Even before the COVID-19 brought the economy to a halt, U.S. car sales were already trending downward, representing just 6 percent of vehicles on the road last year, compared to nearly 7 percent in 2016, the last record-setting sales year.

According to the IHS Markit forecasts, new vehicle sales in 2020 are expected to account for 5 percent or less of all vehicles on the road in the U.S., the result of further slowdown from COVID-19. 

Scrap metal is seen as the measure of existing vehicles, IHS said. In 2009, when new vehicles sold represented 4.2 percent of the cars on the road, scrappage stood at 5.2 percent, resulting in a rapid increase in average age, which increased by four months that year. 

In April, PYMNTS reported that auto purchasing moved to the web as dealerships experienced low traffic and many showrooms shuttered.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

10.9K
Cloud Banking

When FIs Move To The Cloud, It Pays To Start At The Bottom

6.7K
Digital Payments

From Paper To Digital To Money On Demand: Who’ll Lead The Way?

work from home
3.7K
Economy

America’s Work-From-Home Transition Will Have Many Economic Ripples

Reshaping Of Big Tech's Antitrust Regulations
3.5K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech CEOs Will Head To Capitol Hill On Wednesday

Movile CEO On LATAMs Mobile Commerce Ecosystem
3.2K
Mobile Commerce

Movile CEO On Building Latin America’s Mobile-Commerce Ecosystem

Dave Reports Data Breach Involving 7.5M Users
2.8K
Security & Fraud

FinTech Dave Reports Data Breach Involving 7.5M Users

Coronavirus Refunds: Buffalo Bills Offer Credit, Reimbursement Options To Season Ticket Holders
2.5K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Buffalo Bills Offer Credit, Reimbursement Options To Season Ticket Holders

CEO Davies Exits Revolut After One Year
2.4K
Personnel

CEO Davies Exits Revolut After One Year

Bitcoin Rallies Above $8K After Two-Month Low
2.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Tops $10K; Malaysia SC To Expand Digital Wallet Regulations

cannabis banking
2.2K
Bank Regulation

California Bill Offers Banking Support For Cannabis Businesses

2.0K
Security & Fraud

German Central Bank Seeks Tighter Change Post-Wirecard ‘Scandal’

1.9K
Digital Payments

India’s UPI Hits $1.34B In June Transaction Volumes

Wells-Fargo-Banking-CARES-Act
1.9K
Economy

Wells Fargo CEO Calls For Cost-Saving Measures, Layoffs

Shellfish Industry Tries DTC Strategy
1.9K
Retail

Shellfish Industry Turns To DTC To Boost Profits

eu-banks-q2
1.8K
Europe

EU Banks Prep For $26B In Q2 Loan Losses