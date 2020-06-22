Retail

Bed Bath & Beyond Bolsters Liquidity With $850M Credit Facility

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Bed Bath & Beyond Enacts $850M Credit Facility

To help bolster its liquidity standing, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has put into place a three-year secured asset-based revolving credit facility with a group of financial institutions (FIs). The ABL facility, which takes the place of the retailer’s existing unsecured revolving credit facility, expires in June of 2023, according to a statement.

The retailer said it has put measures into place to make its financial position and liquidity more formidable amid the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. It has put most of its store workers and a share of its corporate staffers on leave, has halted plans for share repurchases and has tightly managed expenses, capital expenditures and working capital, among other steps.

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Gustavo Arnal said in the announcement, “An important focus as we transform our Company is to ensure liquidity and to improve cash flow generation. The Company went into the COVID-19 pandemic with a healthy cash position. This new ABL facility, in combination with actions being taken to drive cash flow, are enabling a more robust balance sheet.”

In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond said it has quickly pivoted to meet the evolving needs of shoppers by harnessing its omnichannel network and speeding up the debut of buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) as well as contactless curbside pickup. The retailer noted that the new offerings assisted in helping with the “significant increase in demand” from its digital channels as most stores remain shuttered.

The home goods store foresees that roughly 95 percent of its overall store footprint will open again by the end of this week, expects that almost all locations will reopen by July, “subject to state and local regulations.”

In separate news, Macy’s Inc. recently announced an offering of $1.1 billion in senior secured notes, set to come due in 2025, to help pay back borrowings under its current $1.5 billion credit facility. The retailer said the notes would be secured by a collection of real estate assets, including three iconic locations.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Ripple cryptocurrency coin
2.9K
Payments Innovation

PayID Attempts To Legitimize Crypto Payments At Scale

Profile Software Rolls Out FX Risk Management Tool
2.6K
B2B Payments

Profile Software Unveils FX Risk Management Tool

Amazon India
2.5K
Amazon

Amazon Approved To Deliver Alcohol In India

2.4K
Payment Methods

Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

TikTok
2.2K
Social Commerce

Forget Twitter And Instagram, Big Brands Are Moving To TikTok

Financial Conduct Authority
2.2K
Economy

UK Financial Regulator Proposes Extended Grace Period Amid COVID-19

This Week in Payments
2.0K
News

This Week In Payments: Digital Banking, Financial Literacy And Expanded eCommerce Competition

Palantir Notches $500M Before Potential Listing
2.0K
Investments

Palantir Notches $500M Ahead Of Potential IPO

AMC Plans To Reopen Cinemas In Time For New Releases
1.8K
Coronavirus

AMC Plans To Reopen Cinemas With Social Distancing, Safety Protocols

Ericsson
1.8K
Mobile

Ericsson Says UK Telecom Rules Are Slowing 5G, Driving Up Costs

DraftKings In Initial Public Offering Of Stock
1.8K
IPO

DraftKings To Sell More Shares in $1.6B IPO

1.7K
News

Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist

Samsung
1.7K
Mobile

Samsung Rolls Out New Economy-Priced 5G Phone

1.6K
International

Norway’s Coronavirus Rules Hurt Sales At Swedish Mall

travel airport
1.6K
Economy

Travel Industry Makes Early Attempts To Get On The Road (And In The Air) Again