Camper Network Replaces Longstanding Magazines

Good Sam, which calls itself “the world’s largest organization of recreational vehicle owners,” unveiled a new digital platform and related online publication set for a January launch and said it is phasing out existing print magazines, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 8) announcement.

The web-based platform can be reached via RV.com. The new digital magazine is called, predictably, “RV Magazine.”

“As the RV and outdoor industry continues its rapid growth, we are investing heavily in a full circle solution of content that enhances the lifestyle,” Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World Holdings, Inc., said in a prepared statement. “We feel strongly that it is the right time to launch this community and cater to all RV and outdoor enthusiasts — from beginners to experts — tent campers to motorhome owners and everyone in between — and the answer is RV.com and RV Magazine.”

The mission of Good Sam is “to protect, inspire, inform and bring the best ideas and solutions to RV and outdoor enthusiasts,” Lemonis said.

The content underpinning the new platforms, according to the announcement, include exclusive product launches and reviews; travel destination features; recipes suitable for portable kitchens; technical tips; and tips for traveling on a budget. In addition, the platforms will feature “new product innovations and solutions ... driving the industry” and “safety tips for the outdoors.”

According to the announcement, “The bulk of the content will be driven by RV enthusiasts themselves as they share their stories, best practices and experiences while they travel the country.”

“We will provide outdoor enthusiasts with everything they need to enhance their lifestyle no matter where they are in the journey,” Lemonis said. “Through our partnerships with leading industry experts we are fortunate to provide the passion, innovation and quality information our readers deserve and ultimately elevate their RV and outdoor experience.”

With the launch of the new publications, Good Sam said it is ending publication of its “Trailer Life” and “Motorhome” magazines. The December 2020 editions are slated to be the last.

The websites associated with the magazines being eliminated will continue, Good Sam said in its release.

The announcement comes amid a surge in camping that experts are attributing to the COVID-19 pandemic.