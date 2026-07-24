This Week in Stablecoins: Visa, Goldman and Samsung Raise the Stakes

Highlights
Visa’s managed platform, Samsung Wallet’s USDC demonstration and Ramp’s business accounts show competition shifting from token issuance to control of banking relationships, software, settlement and distribution.
Deposit-dependent banks fear stablecoins could drain low-cost funding, while firms such as Goldman Sachs may see opportunity in trading, custody and tokenized markets. Delayed U.S. legislation and tougher global anti-money-laundering scrutiny leave the rules unresolved.
Smartphones, FinTech platforms and regional institutions could put stablecoins in front of millions of users, but consumer awareness remains low and the industry has yet to demonstrate a compelling everyday advantage over cards and bank payments.
Stablecoins spent years waiting for regulatory legitimacy. Now that legitimacy is creating a more complicated problem: almost everyone wants a piece of the business.