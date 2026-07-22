Washington Is Redefining What Stablecoins Are For
Highlights
The Clarity Act would prohibit passive stablecoin yield. Crypto platforms generally could not pay customers simply for holding payment stablecoins or recreate bank-deposit interest under another name.
Yield would survive when tied to economic activity. Payments, remittances, liquidity provision, collateral, staking and loyalty programs could still generate rewards, pushing platforms to connect returns to transactions, services or risk.
The bill separates digital cash from digital investments. Stablecoins would become payment and settlement instruments, while yield migrates toward tokenized Treasuries, lending products and other regulated investment vehicles.
The most important line in the Senate’s sprawling 616-page digital asset market structure proposal may be the one that tells Americans what stablecoins are not.