To let franchised and independent auto dealers purchase wholesale vehicles, Carvana has rolled out a direct-purchase platform called CarvanaACCESS. Trade-ins in addition to other wholesale autos processed at Carvana outlets throughout the nation will become available on the website in a “timed bid” digital auction through the help of Manheim Digital, according to an announcement on Thursday (June 25).

Registered dealers and wholesale purchasers can see the auction area of the website. Users of the platform can receive the first access to the company’s wide wholesale selection, with the inclusion of recent retail trade-ins, covering a variety of different vehicles. The company claims that autos are “priced to sell” and its wholesale vehicles experience a “90 percent first run sales rate.”

The company said wholesale clients that want access to the platform can visit a website to start the registration procedure. Previews occur 8 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursdays up to 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Fridays. Sales then happen between 9 a.m. Eastern Time on Fridays to 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Mondays.

Scott Wood, senior director of wholesale operations at Carvana, said in the announcement, “Wholesale has been an important part of our business from the beginning, and much like consumer interest in The New Way to Buy a Car™ has quickly grown over time, so has interest in what we offer to industry customers with our wholesale inventory.”

Wood continued, “This direct purchase platform unlocks the full potential of Carvana’s capabilities matched with technology modules from Manheim Digital, creating a whole new way to buy wholesale, directly from Carvana.”

Last August, Carvana opened a car vending machine in the Westminster section of Los Angeles. The vending machine holds 30 vehicles and lets shoppers retrieve their vehicles with the assistance of a customer advocate. The vending machine is set into motion by an oversized and commemorative Carvana coin.

The company says that shoppers can save money as well as time by not going to the dealership and shopping through its website instead.