Women’s apparel retailer Chico’s FAS, Inc. will open its stores again in phases beginning in early May, according to a statement from Chief Executive Officer and President Bonnie Brooks.

The first phase of reopening will include the fulfillment of national orders via shops with store inventories, while the second phase will involve buy online pick up in store (BOPIS) and contactless curbside pickup. The third phase will include shop-by-appointment services for all brands. Brooks said in the statement that “store openings will be consistent with local health and safety guidelines and regulations.”

She also noted that the company believes it will enjoy “some significant advantages” over the next several months, as the lion’s share of its stores are less than 3,500 square feet and are positioned in “easily accessible shopping plazas.”

“Due to the smaller size of our boutiques, Chico’s FAS has the ability to reopen quickly and safely and to follow enhanced safety precautions,” Brooks stated.

The executive noted that the company’s teams can manage the number of clients in the shops, ensure flexible distance between clothing racks, adjust fitting rooms to allow for social distancing practices and offer hand sanitizer and masks to shoppers.

Also, Brooks noted that handheld devices were provided to store managers in mid-March that were installed with Style Connect, the firm’s proprietary digital styling tool. The software “enables us to communicate directly with the majority of our customers to drive the frontline business to digital fulfillment,” she said.

Beyond Chico’s FAS, Starbucks was planning to move into a “monitor and adapt” stage and reopen some of its stores beginning on May 4 with new limitations. CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to staffers that the company plans to closely examine safety measures and only open stores in areas where it is safe to do so. Some stores might still be drive-through only, but others could harness contactless pickup and delivery options.