Retail

Delay Expected For Faster Apple 5G iPhones

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Delay Expected For Faster Apple 5G iPhones

In a note to investors, Susquehanna said Apple will roll out its inaugural 5G iPhones in September. The speedier mmWave 5G iPhone models, however, won’t likely arrive prior to December, CNBC reported.

Susquehanna said, according to the report, “The delay in the launch, according to our checks, stems from Apple’s decision to in-source Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules instead of purchasing from a third party.”

The report noted that the tech company will likely announce all of its new iPhones at an event in the fall, as it tends to do. iPhones with mmWave support could roll out a few months after the initial launch.

The slower 5G iPhones will have LCD screens, per Susquehanna, while the mmWave iPhones will have higher-quality OLED screens.

T-Mobile recently launched its nationwide 600MHz 5G network, but it is said to be only slightly speedier than 4G LTE. mmWave, however, is approximately 10 times quicker than 4G LTE. The faster technology is offered by AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, but those networks can’t penetrate buildings and walls, aren’t broadly accessible and lack the necessary coverage for big areas. Users who want faster speed must be standing near a cell tower that currently offers support for mmWave.

In separate news, Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives said that upcoming Apple 5G iPhones will keep the company’s stock in a “supercycle,” bringing the stock to $350, which was 25 percent more than the Dec. 20 closing at $279. Apple shares had risen about 80 percent in 2019, per reports at the time.

Ives said, according to a report, “We’re only halfway through what I believe is a supercycle.” He forecasted that the tech firm will release four new phones with 5G technology, meaning speedier connection speeds and additional capabilities that will work with newer technologies like autonomous cars.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Operations, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web
3.3K
Retail

The Weird Commerce Of The Dark Web

Commerbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect Commerbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect
2.8K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Commerzbank To Increase Stake In FinTech Comdirect

Majority Of Just Eat Investors Will Reportedly Accept Takeaway Bid Majority Of Just Eat Investors Will Reportedly Accept Takeaway Bid
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Just Eat Investors Reportedly To Accept Takeaway Bid

Numerous Gov Officials Will Visit CES Numerous Gov Officials Will Visit CES
2.4K
Innovation

FCC, FTC Chairs To Talk Tech Policy At CES

US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack
2.4K
International

US Prepares For Potential Iranian Cyberattack

Tesco store Tesco store
2.4K
Retail

Tesco Customers Unhappy With Cashless-Only ‘Scan As You Shop’

Startups Want To Capitalize On California’s New Sweeping Data Privacy Law Startups Want To Capitalize On California’s New Sweeping Data Privacy Law
2.2K
Data

Businesses To Spend $55B On CA Privacy Law Compliance

Parking meter Parking meter
2.1K
Payment Methods

New Year’s Bug Takes NYC Parking Meters Offline

Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020? Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020?
2.1K
Sizzle/Fizzle

Retail Crisis In U.S., U.K. A Fizzle For 2020?

Walmart vs Amazon Walmart vs Amazon
2.0K
Walmart Amazon whole paycheck

Walmart-Amazon Whole Paycheck Tracker: A Slow Start To A New Year

Snap Acquires AI Factory For $166M, For New Video Features Snap Acquires AI Factory For $166M, For New Video Features
1.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Snap Acquires AI Factory Computer Vision Startup for $166M

burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin burger-king-venezuela-bitcoin
1.9K
Cryptocurrency

First Of 40 Burger King Venezuela Locations Now Accepts Bitcoin

bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel, bitcoin daily, SEC, Longfin, Telegram, CIO, Israeli Bitcoin Association, coinbase, Israeli Bitcoin Association, israel,
1.9K
Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin Daily: SEC Demands Telegram’s ICO Allocations; Coinbase CEO Expects To See 1B Blockchain Users By Decade’s End

PYMNTS Weekender PYMNTS Weekender
1.8K
News

Samsung’s Neon, 2020 Trendlines, Faster Payments Top This Week’s News

Latin American Digital Real Estate Platform Loft Gets $175M Latin American Digital Real Estate Platform Loft Gets $175M
1.8K
Investments

LATAM’s Loft Snags $175M To Improve Digital Real Estate Sales