Delay Expected For Faster Apple 5G iPhones

In a note to investors, Susquehanna said Apple will roll out its inaugural 5G iPhones in September. The speedier mmWave 5G iPhone models, however, won’t likely arrive prior to December, CNBC reported.

Susquehanna said, according to the report, “The delay in the launch, according to our checks, stems from Apple’s decision to in-source Antenna-in-Package (AiP) modules instead of purchasing from a third party.”

The report noted that the tech company will likely announce all of its new iPhones at an event in the fall, as it tends to do. iPhones with mmWave support could roll out a few months after the initial launch.

The slower 5G iPhones will have LCD screens, per Susquehanna, while the mmWave iPhones will have higher-quality OLED screens.

T-Mobile recently launched its nationwide 600MHz 5G network, but it is said to be only slightly speedier than 4G LTE. mmWave, however, is approximately 10 times quicker than 4G LTE. The faster technology is offered by AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, but those networks can’t penetrate buildings and walls, aren’t broadly accessible and lack the necessary coverage for big areas. Users who want faster speed must be standing near a cell tower that currently offers support for mmWave.

In separate news, Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives said that upcoming Apple 5G iPhones will keep the company’s stock in a “supercycle,” bringing the stock to $350, which was 25 percent more than the Dec. 20 closing at $279. Apple shares had risen about 80 percent in 2019, per reports at the time.

Ives said, according to a report, “We’re only halfway through what I believe is a supercycle.” He forecasted that the tech firm will release four new phones with 5G technology, meaning speedier connection speeds and additional capabilities that will work with newer technologies like autonomous cars.