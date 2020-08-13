Digital Journeys Paying Off For Grocers

As Amazon, Target and Walmart hog the spotlight with a steady stream of newsworthy notices, grocery giant Kroger has been assiduously implementing, and benefiting from, a three-year-long digital transformation that has quietly made the brand into an eCommerce powerhouse.

Kroger’s latest maneuver is the introduction of an online marketplace coming this fall, complementing a series of digital upgrades the chain first outlined in 2018. The marketplace, an enhancement of the popular Kroger Ship service, will add significantly to the digital assortment of private-label products that Kroger has focused on for greater margins.

Partnering with software-as-a-service (SaaS) marketplace platform Mirakl, the deal will “provide an extended roster of items via marketplace partners. Through the integration, shoppers will be able to access 50,000 more products in areas such as international food, housewares, specialty items, toys and natural and organic items,” PYMNTS reported.

By bringing a new marketplace of third-party merchants to the party, Kroger strengthens its position relative to Amazon and Walmart, each boasting booming digital sales under COVID.

Kroger’s Group Vice President of Product Experience Jody Kalmbach noted, “Our customers are increasingly turning to our eCommerce solutions provided at Kroger.com for their grocery and household essential needs,” adding that “we’re continuing to invest in technology that enables us to expand our digital services to deliver anything, anytime, anywhere.”

In the announcement, Adrien Nussenbaum, CEO and co-founder of Mirakl, said, “It’s clearer than ever that digital marketplaces are the foundation of the next generation of commerce, and we look forward to supporting Kroger as it takes advantage of this opportunity.”

Speaking with PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster last year, Nussenbaum noted that “marketplace buyers are more mature [than] non-marketplace buyers. These are people who have experience buying from third parties, and have no anxiety about eCommerce.”

Online Grocery as a Moneymaker

Digitizing has worked well for Kroger, a fact that is clearly evident in its recent fiscal first-quarter earnings report, in which “the supermarket mega-chain showed a 19 percent jump over first-quarter 2019, with a total sales take of $42 billion. The more closely watched number was digital sales, which the company broke out as a 92 percent spike,” PYMNTS reported.

It’s Kroger’s take on the reinvention of grocery that is lessening its reliance on store-based models.

It’s hardly alone in the digital 3.0 makeover of grocery, which is proving to be one of the most active sectors for innovation both during and after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Developments come daily, or so it seems: Take Walmart’s new pact with Instacart to offer same-day grocery delivery starting with four pilot markets in the U.S.

Over at Amazon, the latest earnings were stellar, with a tripling of grocery sales online. On that earnings call, CFO Brian Olsavsky said “…we’re super encouraged by the fact that grocery delivery picked up and that it [has] accelerated versus what we thought.”

Dividends of Patience and Vision

Grocery delivery has certainly accelerated as a result of the pandemic. With Kroger reporting a near-doubling of its online grocery sales, trendlines point to the first real makeover of the American supermarket sector since the decade following World War II.

For its part, Kroger was moving decisively digital long before COVID-19 was a thing. The company’s Restock Kroger initiative, which refocuses energies on customer experience and makes far greater use of technology in optimizing operations, predates the pandemic.

“The Restock Kroger program, which involves investments in omnichannel platforms, is gaining traction. The program identifies margin-rich alternative profit streams, optimizes merchandise and lowers expenses,” Yahoo! Finance reported earlier this year. “As part of the program, the company has been making investments in space optimization, store remodeling and technology advancements. These efforts are likely to improve identical supermarket sales.”