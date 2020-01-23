Retail

Fairway Said To Seek Bankruptcy That Keeps Some Stores Open

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Fairway supermarket

Grocery chain Fairway is in bankruptcy negotiations with Village Super Market Inc. to keep some stores open as Fairway attempts to sell the company, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Jan. 22).

Village Super Market Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, owns ShopRite. A Village Super Market company representative did not respond to requests for comment nor did a spokesperson from Fairway comment other than an earlier official statement denying the company was intending to go out of business, according to the news outlet.

Fairway “has been engaged in a strategic process and expects to soon announce a value-maximizing transaction that will provide for the ongoing operations of stores,” the company said in its statement. All 14 stores are open and Fairway’s lenders remain “extremely supportive” of the company’s efforts, Fairway said.

A new bankruptcy filing would be Fairway’s second since the company first filed for Chapter 11 protection back in 2016 because of too much debt plus the rise of rivals Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Fresh Direct.

In 1933, Nathan Glickberg founded the company, a fruit and vegetable stand, that would become Fairway and eventually settled on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, according to the chain’s website. The company added groceries and specialty foods in the 1970s the grew the store’s size and increased the amount of customers.

Fairway filed for its first bankruptcy protection three years after consistently losing money since its 2013 public offering. Another debt restructuring occurred in 2018 after more financial challenges accrued.

Financial advisers to Fairway during yet another institutional reorganization include the restructuring law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP and investment bank PJ Solomon Securities LLC. Both of those companies did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

——————————–

Featured PYMNTS Study: 

With eyes on lowering costs to improving cash flow, 85 percent of U.S. firms plan to make real-time payments integral to their operations within three years. However, some firms still feel technical barriers stand in the way. In the January 2020 Making Real-Time Payments A Reality Study, PYMNTS surveyed more than 500 financial executives to examine what it will take to channel RTP interest into real-world adoption. Here’s what we learned.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Goldman Joins South Africa’s Stock Exchange Goldman Joins South Africa’s Stock Exchange
3.1K
International

Goldman Gets Green Light To Operate Bank In South Africa

2.9K
Cryptocurrency

Digital Currency Eyes Wholesale — Not Retail — Payments Down Under

Papyrus store Papyrus store
2.8K
Retail

Despite Papyrus’ Closing, Stationery Retail Is Not All Doom-And-Gloom

2.7K
Authentication

The Bank App Feature 54.1 Percent Of Consumers Agree They Want

retail eCommerce payments retail eCommerce payments
2.4K
Retail

Mastercard On Helping Retailers Strike The Right Innovation Balance

PYMNTS Top News in Payments PYMNTS Top News in Payments
2.1K
News

Top News In Payments: UK Regulators’ Data Violation Fines Top $126M; Google CEO Calls For AI Governance

Catering To QSR Diners With Digital Innovations Catering To QSR Diners With Digital Innovations
2.1K
Retail

How Ghost Kitchens Are Altering The QSR Landscape

retail augmented reality retail augmented reality
2.0K
Retail

As Virtual And Augmented Reality Rise, Retail Use Cases Come Into Focus

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution Accenture Introduces Blockchain Solution
2.0K
B2B Payments

Accenture Introduces Blockchain Procurement Solution

amazon-smart-home amazon-smart-home
2.0K
Internet of Things

Amazon Unseats Google In Fast-Growing EU Smart Home Market

1.9K
B2B Payments

Bank-FinTech Tie-Ups Continue Despite SMB Skepticism

QikServe QSR mobile order ahead QikServe QSR mobile order ahead
1.9K
Restaurant innovation

How UK Restaurants Are Coping With Delivery Aggregators

1.9K
Disbursements

How Shutterstock Fast-Tracks Royalty Disbursements For Its 1 Million Contributors

link back to initial news on PYMNTS about FTC lawsuit link back to initial news on PYMNTS about FTC lawsuit
1.9K
B2B Payments

FLEETCOR: FTC Allegations ‘Without Merit’

DBS Introduces QR Code Product For B2B Payments DBS Introduces QR Code Product For B2B Payments
1.9K
B2B Payments

DBS Introduces QR Code Product For B2B Payments 