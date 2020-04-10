Goodyear Offers Discounts To Convoy Carriers

In an effort to provide independent truck drivers and small fleets with discounts and access to a service network, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will now provide carriers that belong to Convoy’s Digital Freight Network with access to its Commercial Total Solution. This is the first time that Goodyear has offered an online discount offering via its commercial eCommerce platform at GoodyearTruckTires.com, per an announcement.

Convoy’s technology platform links shippers with independent carriers, owner/operators and small fleets, all of which will now have access to Goodyear’s full commercial truck tire portfolio. Perks will include online discounts on tires at GoodyearTruckTires.com, access to all of Goodyear’s 2,300 North American service locations and an exclusive service line via FleetHQ to call for 24/7 emergency roadside assistance.

Goodyear Director of Integrated Solutions and Tire Management Johnny McIntosh said in the announcement, “Goodyear is excited to collaborate with Convoy to offer carriers of all sizes access to our trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management solutions. Carriers can now get the tires they need at competitive prices with a seamless purchase experience through Convoy’s connection to Goodyear’s eCommerce system.”

Goodyear’s online shopping platform is an addition to its consumer platform, which “leads the industry in website traffic,” according to the company.

Convoy Vice President of Partnerships Brooks McMahon said in the announcement, “We’re thrilled to build on our relationship with Goodyear, one of the most trusted brands in the world. This partnership provides carriers in Convoy’s network with unparalleled access to Goodyear’s online platform and roadside assistance program, at a time when they need that support and assistance the most.”

In separate news, last year Convoy announced the rollout of a nationwide drop and hook marketplace, Convoy Go. At the time, the trucking services company said it debuted Convoy Go after data showed that as much as a third of the cost of delivering freight through trucks in the United States is the time spent at the dock or for appointments.