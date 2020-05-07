Google Rolls Out Rising Retail Categories Tool

To help show businesses which product areas are increasing in popularity, Google is rolling out a rising retail categories tool. The feature shows quickly-growing categories related to products in Google Search along with the inquires associated with them and the places where they are increasing, according to a post.

Product Manager Pallavi Naresh wrote in the post that businesses had many creative ways to use the information when it previewed the information with a collection of companies. A clothing firm with a flexible and quick production model, for instance, indicated its team would tap into the information for product ideas.

The data could also be used for promotion. A jewelry and accessories firm saw increasing interest in merchandise in the area of “free weights.” As a result, the team considered collaborating with fitness influencers who could help market their merchandise. Additionally, the data could be used for content creation.

One cookware firm saw that “flour” was an increasing category domestically. As a result, it was inspired to look into teaming with a well-known local chef to produce content regarding recipes that make use of flour. Naresh, for his part, noted, “For the next few months, we’ll update the tool with fresh data every day and hope this will help businesses of all sizes find new pockets of consumer interest.”

In separate news, Google said it would no longer charge retailers to put ads on its Shopping search page. The tech firm is wagering that the loss of ad revenues will be mitigated by a jump in new clients. Bill Ready, Google’s commerce president, said per past reports, “If you work with the ecosystem, there will be monetization opportunities that come on top of that.”

Ready indicated per the past report that the concept has been in the planning phase for a while, but it was prioritized as some merchants experience a decrease in sales because of the coronavirus.