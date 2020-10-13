Hershey has become a part of Camp by Walmart as the inaugural brand integration in the digital camp.

Camp by Walmart, which is fueled by interactive entertainment firm eko and presented by Walmart, now includes Halloween activities offered by the consumer packaged goods (CPG) firm, according to an announcement.

"This Halloween is going to be very different for many families,” Jon Davis, vice president and general manager, Walmart and Sam’s at The Hershey Company, said in the announcement. “We believe the experiences we’ve partnered with Walmart and eko to create can help families find new, personal, and engaging ways to enjoy the holiday."

Customers can shop Halloween activities presented by Hershey and focused on the firm’s seasonal products with the integration. The Halloween collection provides Walmart shoppers with an avenue “that's participatory, customizable, safe, and socially-distanced,” according to the announcement.

Experiences through Camp by Walmart are available up to the end of the month via the internet.

The infrastructure by eko lets viewers shape, manage and influence interactive entertainment. The firm offers a platform for interactive stories and teams with media firms, brands and independent makers to form experiences.

A collection of authoring tools by eko, called eko Studio, is provided on a complimentary basis to makers who develop interactive experiences harnessing the company’s platform.

Walmart recently introduced a fall event series for families that includes the camp, along with a Halloween event and game day experience.

The events come on the heels of the merchant’s free Drive-in-Movie series as shoppers are facing a “new normal,” according to a past announcement.

For the Halloween event, the retailer is transforming more than 100 of its parking lots into contactless and socially distanced “trick-or-treat adventures.”

Furthermore, Walmart is hosting a “farmer’s market-style event” in six college towns in six states for a “gameday marketplace.”

The merchant described the event as a take on the typical tailgate experience in which shoppers can sport their gear while cheering on their teams and supporting local merchants.