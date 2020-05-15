Retail

JCPenney Could Soon File For Bankruptcy

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
JCPenney

In a move that would have it join other retailers as victims of the pandemic, JCPenney is reportedly intending to file for bankruptcy protection. The retailer’s advisors are at work on a filing that could occur as soon as Friday (May 15) morning, according to unnamed sources cited in a CNBC report, but the possibility remains that negotiations could postpone the filing.

JCPenney is reportedly seeking to make its filing in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to the unnamed sources in the report. The retailer had approximately 90,000 full-time and part-time staffers in February and is said to be at work on an effort that would consider shuttering between 180 and 200 brick-and-mortar retail locations in bankruptcy.

Sales at the department store chain have dropped yearly as of 2016, and its collection of approximately 850 retail locations is under a quarter of its store base in 2001. The merchant’s roots go back to 1913. At that time, James Penney made a collection of 34 retail locations into the J.C. Penney company, which offered those in agriculture and others a single place to purchase key merchandise at discount prices.

The troubles of department stores started before the pandemic, as they have grappled with keeping a foothold in American retail. Brands have bypassed them by directly selling to consumers, who have left malls in which many are housed.

As previously reported, JCPenney was in talks with lenders to secure funding of $450 million. The debtor-in-possession financing would require the retailers to meet certain goals to receive the second part of the loan. The retailer, for its part, would have the ability to take $225 million of the loan on the first day.

After that time, the company would receive the rest depending on how it performs against its budget. As of May 13, it was reported that the retailer’s lenders were still in the process of going through the terms.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

1/4 of US restaurants may be in dire straits, OpenTable says 1/4 of US restaurants may be in dire straits, OpenTable says
4.5K
Economy

OpenTable Says 25 Pct Of US Restaurants Won’t Survive

Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity
4.0K
Faster Payments

Why Instant Paychecks Will Be A Necessity Instead Of A Luxury

Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability Customer Loyalty As Crucial Commerce Capability
3.9K
Loyalty & Rewards

Why Cultivating Customer Loyalty Has Become The Crucial Commerce Capability

PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments PPE Procurement Pressures Forge Faster Payments
3.8K
B2B Payments

Citi: Healing Broken PPE Supply Chains With Streamlined Cross Border Payments

Africa, delivery Amazon Africa, delivery Amazon
3.4K
eCommerce

Jumia: How The ‘Amazon Of Africa’ Is Navigating A Pandemic-Induced Explosion In Digital Payments

Bitcoin Daily Bitcoin Daily
3.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Ledn Rolls Out Crypto Savings Account With Genesis; China Seeks Development Of Blockchain Trade Platform

click to pay, digital first payments click to pay, digital first payments
3.2K
VISA

Visa Expands Visa Token Service, Eyes eCommerce ‘Balancing Act’

danny meyer, restaurants, union square hospitality group, Daniel Humm, david change, vaccine, covid-19, news danny meyer, restaurants, union square hospitality group, Daniel Humm, david change, vaccine, covid-19, news
3.1K
Restaurant innovation

Many Restaurant Groups Waiting For Vaccine Before Reopening Dining Rooms

Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel Bookings owner says government should subsidize travel
2.9K
Travel Payments

Booking Holdings Chief Says Gov’ts Should Incentivize Consumer Travel

family with face masks family with face masks
2.9K
Consumer Finance

Spending Down 40 Pct Among JPMorgan Chase Cardholders

New York City votes on cap for food delivery New York City votes on cap for food delivery
2.9K
Delivery

NYC OKs Delivery Fee Caps

digital banking digital banking
2.8K
Banking

Green Dot and the Changing (Digital) Face of Banking

Gig economy payroll Gig economy payroll
2.7K
VISA

Visa Direct Powers Real-Time Payroll For Frontline Workers

FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries
2.7K
Delivery

FedEx Imposes Limits To Stem Flood Of Deliveries

Argo Tea AP digitalization Argo Tea AP digitalization
2.5K
Next-Gen AP Automation

Argo Tea On Avoiding The Steep Price Of Invoicing Errors