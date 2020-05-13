Retail

JCPenney Seeks $450M In Financing Amid Potential Bankruptcy Filing

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
JCPenney

As it mulls a potential bankruptcy filing, JCPenney is in discussions with lenders to secure funding of $450 million. The debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing would make the merchant attain specific aims to get the second part of the loan, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources.

JCPenney would be able to take $225 million of the bankruptcy loan on the first day as part of its first-lien lender talks. The company would then get the remainder depending on how the retailer does against its budget. Its lenders, for their part, are still in the process of going through the terms.

Such a format assists in safeguarding the retailer’s lenders if the business falls short should the virus return, consumers do not turn out, or if the two factors occur.

JCPenney is intending to seek bankruptcy Friday (May 15) at the earliest, but that timing could reportedly be delayed per one of the unnamed sources in the report. The retailer is at work on an effort that would consider shuttering between 180 and 200 retail locations while amid bankruptcy. As of February, it had 846 locations and had approximately 90,000 full-time and part-time workers among its ranks.

The unnamed sources in the report, however, warned that plans are not yet set in stone.

The U.S. economy is encountering structural uncertainty while states seek to open businesses again and the coronavirus keeps spreading. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House health advisor, cautioned that the country could see additional “suffering and death” from the virus in the event that some states move to reopen companies too soon.

As reported in mid-April, JCPenney was looking into filing for bankruptcy as the pandemic shuttered its retail locations for a time and modified its turnaround plans. It was noted at the time that the retailer has enough cash to survive in the months to come.

However, the retailer was taking a bankruptcy filing into account as a way to reconfigure its unsustainable finances and save on future debt payments.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans Neiman Marcus Gets Approval For DIP Loans
3.7K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Gets Interim Approval For $675M In DIP Loans

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
3.7K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
3.2K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments Ceridian Introduces Digital Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments
3.1K
Payment Methods

Ceridian Introduces Dayforce Wallet For Real-Time Employee Payments

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
3.0K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

Paycheck Protection Program loan application Paycheck Protection Program loan application
3.0K
Loans

Confusion Reigns As PPP Loan ‘Guidance’ Grows, Deadlines Loom

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal Disrupting Traditional Payroll For New Normal
2.9K
Faster Payments

Disrupting Traditional Payroll For A New Economic And Global Normal

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites
2.9K
Retail

PepsiCo Rolls Out eCommerce Snack Sites

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
2.9K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds

money money
2.8K
Disbursements

PPP, SBA Disbursements Seek Faster Routes

Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon Independent Booksellers Compete With Amazon
2.7K
Retail

Amazon Who? Independent Booksellers Find New Allies

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

SMS message SMS message
2.7K
Retail

Text Appeal: SMS Helps Retailers Connect During Pandemic

social commerce smartphone social commerce smartphone
2.7K
Retail

Pandemic Accelerates Social Commerce; Gives Brands New Selling Option

Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns Zoom may face a FTC investigation over privacy concerns
2.7K
Safety and Security

FTC To Probe What User Info Zoom Collects