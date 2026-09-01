Rundoo Bets Independent Supply Stores Are Vertical Software’s Next Big Market
Watch more: Need to Know With Rundoo’s Nick Hershey
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Nick Hershey is the co-founder and CEO of Rundoo, which serves independent supply stores.