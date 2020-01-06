Little Caesars Teams With DoorDash For Delivery

To supply pizza delivery services from 3,600 restaurants in Canada and the United States, Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. will team with DoorDash Inc. Little Caesars, which is said to be the third-biggest pizza chain in the world, had never offered delivery until now, Reuters reported.

The quick-service chain will not require customers to make minimum purchases to receive deals and will not restrict discounts to carry-out orders. Items will be priced the same for delivery and takeout, and the full menu will be available for delivery.

Little Caesars will not be listed on the DoorDash as a participating restaurant. Orders will arrive through Little Caesars’ mobile app and website.

After orders are placed, they will be sent to the DoorDash driver fleet for fulfillment via the DoorDash Drive service. DoorDash will cover approximately 90 percent of Little Caesars’ Canada and U.S. locations. Little Caesars, which is based in Detroit, Michigan, has stores in 24 countries and all 50 U.S. states.

Although it was possible to have the company’s pizza delivered via other platforms in some areas, those arrangements will reportedly conclude with the DoorDash partnership.

In November, reports surfaced that DoorDash, which is backed by investing giants such as Sequoia Capital and SoftBank Group, had notched a $100 million investment. The company had already raised about $2 billion, per reports at the time, and was on the receiving end of a Darsana Capital Partners-led $600 million funding round in May.

The new capital was courtesy of the T. Rowe Price Group, which is investing in DoorDash for the first time as part of the same funding round. At the time, it was reported that DoorDash encompasses about 35 percent of the food delivery market, making it the most dominant firm in the space.