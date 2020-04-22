Retail

No New Filings, But Darkness Intensifies For Department Stores

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
empty mall parking lot

The retail bankruptcy watch turned to some Wednesday morning quarterbacking this week, as industry experts and observers took turns assessing the current and potential damage to the department store category amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The department stores, which have been failing slowly for a very long time, really don’t get over this,” said Mark A. Cohen, the director of retail studies at Columbia University’s Business School told The New York Times. “The genre is toast, and looking at the other side of this, there are very few who are likely to survive.”

Cohen’s comments are on the radical side of the retail prediction scale. As seen over the past two weeks, the leading department stores have either declared bankruptcy, expressed an intent to do so or have fought to restructure debt. None, however, are accepting the label “toast.” It is also becoming evident that Chapter 11 and debt restructuring (see Macy’s story) will also need to be accompanied by some cooperative arrangements with suppliers if the category is to survive. Neiman Marcus — which is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy — is no longer accepting new merchandise.

“I’ve had a showroom for over 30 years, and we have always used the word ‘partnership,’ when talking about our relationship with the department stores,” said Betsee Isenberg of the showroom 10Eleven, which represents numerous brands such as Vince and ATM. “Through 9/11, through 2008, we worked hand in hand with our retailers. This is the first time the onus has been on the brands — many of which are losing millions and millions of dollars because of the canceled orders. It is just not fair that it is survival of the fittest.”

It’s unlikely that brands would make their accommodations to individual retailers public. But the “partnership” that Isenberg describes is most likely going to mean continued steep discounting as retailers try to keep cash flow moving and try to keep spring fashions relevant.

Retail expert Dan Kane, co-founder of Tiger Capital Group, is more moderate in his predictions.

“We have all heard how the United States is so over-retailed compared to other countries,” Kane said in a recent interview with ABF Journal. “This event may expedite the reduction to get us where a lot of the other countries are in terms of retail square footage … I don’t see how the next year or two are not going to be very busy in retail store closings, unfortunately.”

When economic activity starts to resume, Kane believes that the “unknowns” will become more significant. They include consumer safety perceptions, discretionary spending and whether safety measures limit sales. “We’re already hearing that certain locations may not even accept cash because of the dangers associated with touching the money,” Kane said.

In the meantime, ripple effects will continue to be felt. The coronavirus shutdown also threatens to leave retailers with surplus inventory. “And think about how many retailers and others cannot afford to pay their rent now, as well was what’s happening to those who supply food to restaurants, all of the workers there,” Kane said. “There is so much less trucking going on these days. In auctions, we have seen reductions of 25 percent on the price of trucks.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
16.2K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
13.2K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
7.9K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

7.0K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
6.8K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
6.5K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
6.3K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds
5.4K
Loans

Chamber CEO Donohue Urges Congress To Pass More Stimulus Measures On Monday

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains, Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains,
5.2K
Loans

Big Restaurant Chains Feast On Millions From PPP Program

5.2K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
5.2K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
5.1K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

bitcoin bitcoin
4.5K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

Brazil cryptocurrency tax Brazil cryptocurrency tax
4.5K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Researchers Say Crypto Needs Global Rules To Prevent Market Collapse; China To Include Blockchain In Tech Infrastructure

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
4.4K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines